CII Chandigarh hosts session on AI’s impact on business

Chandigarh, March 9
CII Chandigarh hosted an interactive session on the theme ‘Embracing the Digital Frontier’ as a part of Chandigarh Annual Session 2023-24 on Saturday. The session focused on emerging technologies revolutionising the business sector and thriving in the AI economy.
During the session, Anurag Gupta, CEO, Usha Yarns Ltd, was announced as the chairman and Taranjeet Bhamra, CEO, Agnext Technologies Private Limited was elected the new vice-chairman of CII Chandigarh for the year 2024-25.
Sharing his insight on AI and digitalisation, Deepak Jain, chairman, CII Northern Region and Lumax DK Jain Group, said, “It is noteworthy that AI and digitalisation are making factories smarter, connective and less labour intensive. There is a lot more automation and digitalisation in the sector but there is a lot of data which we do not know how to harness. For that, we need a dedicated team to harness it and we need to upskill ourselves to take the benefits of it.”
