Cisco bullish on India, to set up unit in Tamil Nadu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Global technology leader Cisco today announced manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu as its CEO Chuck Robbins asserted that the company is bullish about India market and its prospects. He announced this after meeting PM Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others.

Production within year We think, we should have first products off the line in about 12 months. We are starting with two of our highest volume products, one of our switches and one of our routers that are widely used in India. Chuck Robbins, CEO, CISCO

The company said it was now building core manufacturing capabilities in India in testing, development and logistics, and expanding in-house repair operations.

"This move is a part of Cisco's strategy to create an even more diverse and resilient global supply chain and support India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub. With this latest investment, Cisco will cater to the growing demand from customers in India and aims to drive more than $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in coming years,” it said.