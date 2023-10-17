 Citroen unveils mid-sized SUV : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

Citroen unveils mid-sized SUV

Citroen unveils mid-sized SUV

Photo for representation. File photo



French carmaker Citroën has launched C3 Aircross SUV at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. It has been designed in India with over 90% localisation to cater to needs of Indian consumers.

Eastern freight corridor completed

The first freight train from the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's (EDFC) Sahnewal (Ludhiana) to Khurja (UP) was run successfully recently, marking the completion of the entire EDFC of 1,337 km.

Stitchless knee surgery

Dr Harprit Singh of Orthonova Hospital, Jalandhar, has developed a technique for stitchless knee replacement surgery. This type of surgery has been performed for the first time in North India.

Workshop on artery blockage

A team of cardiologists led by Dr RK Jaswal, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently held a workshop for the treatment of highly complex calcified coronary artery blockages.

Conference on farm museums

The 20th edition of the International Congress of Agricultural Museums was recently organised by the International Association of Agricultural Museums at Shoolini University, Solan, for the first time in Asia.

Punjab Medical Council poll

Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill, Director and MS (Admin), Adesh University, Bathinda, has won Punjab Medical Council (PMC) elections by securing 9,822 votes. He is one of the 10 members elected to the PMC.

iThink Logistics-India Post tie-up

iThink Logistics has joined hands with India Post. The alliance will result in a landmark tech integration that promises to reshape the landscape of last-mile delivery.

Godrej Agrovet campaign

Godrej Agrovet has launched a new campaign featuring actor Jimmy Shergill. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality cattle feed.

HDFC ‘Bank on Wheels’

HDFC Bank has launched a ‘Bank on Wheels’ van in Tohana, Fatehabad, Haryana. With this initiative, it aims to provide doorstep services in under-banked semi-urban and unbanked rural areas.

Insurance Dekho raises $60 mn

Insurance Dekho has raised $60 million. This is the second round of funding for the startup in 2023, taking its total fundraise to $200 million plus.

Kalyan Jewellers’ offer

Kalyan Jewellers has launched its newly designed showroom in Jalandhar. It is offering customers 1 gram gold coin on the purchase of Rs 50,000 with a minimum purchase value of Rs 1 lakh.

‘Yezdi’ song hogs limelight

The association of Jawa and Yezdi bikes with pop culture is known for long. After featuring in the movie ‘Jawan’, it has hogged limelight again with Punjabi song ‘Yezdi’, which pays homage to the iconic motorcycle.

JLR sells record vehicles

JLR India has reported best-ever H1 performance with record sales of 2,356 units and a YoY growth of 105% during April-September 2023. The Q2 witnessed a 108% YoY growth and sale of 1,308 units.

Campus Activewear collection

Campus Activewear has launched Chunky sneaker collection. By roping in actor Sonam Bajwa, it aims to set new pathways.

Plaksha varsity, IIT-Madras tie up

Plaksha University, Mohali, has signed an MoU for its Centre for Water Security with IIT-Madras and its International Centre for Clean Water for academic and scientific collaboration.

Lexus ‘Crafted Collection 2023’

Lexus India has launched specially crafted Lexus ES model, the ‘Crafted Collection 2023’. It is equipped with special upgrades and various luxury lifestyle offerings.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

2
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

3
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

5
India

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin man arrested after wife is stabbed to death in Canada

7
India

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

8
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

9
Trending

Urvashi Rautela claims she lost her '24 carat real gold iPhone' at Narendra Modi stadium, netizens says ' secrets of Naseem Shah and Rishabh Pant at risk'

10
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Rajya Sabha secretariat on AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s petition against suspension

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza

SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today

SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today

The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...

‘State can raise baby’: SC refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

'State can raise baby': Supreme Court refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

US steps up diplomacy as UN says ‘not enough body bags in Gaza’

US steps up diplomacy as UN says 'not enough body bags in Gaza'

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

As auctions fail, MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them

Showers drop mercury by 8 °C

CBI court junks graft accused CA’s bail plea

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated