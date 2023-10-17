Citroen unveils mid-sized SUV

French carmaker Citroën has launched C3 Aircross SUV at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. It has been designed in India with over 90% localisation to cater to needs of Indian consumers.

Eastern freight corridor completed

The first freight train from the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's (EDFC) Sahnewal (Ludhiana) to Khurja (UP) was run successfully recently, marking the completion of the entire EDFC of 1,337 km.

Stitchless knee surgery

Dr Harprit Singh of Orthonova Hospital, Jalandhar, has developed a technique for stitchless knee replacement surgery. This type of surgery has been performed for the first time in North India.

Workshop on artery blockage

A team of cardiologists led by Dr RK Jaswal, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently held a workshop for the treatment of highly complex calcified coronary artery blockages.

Conference on farm museums

The 20th edition of the International Congress of Agricultural Museums was recently organised by the International Association of Agricultural Museums at Shoolini University, Solan, for the first time in Asia.

Punjab Medical Council poll

Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill, Director and MS (Admin), Adesh University, Bathinda, has won Punjab Medical Council (PMC) elections by securing 9,822 votes. He is one of the 10 members elected to the PMC.

iThink Logistics-India Post tie-up

iThink Logistics has joined hands with India Post. The alliance will result in a landmark tech integration that promises to reshape the landscape of last-mile delivery.

Godrej Agrovet campaign

Godrej Agrovet has launched a new campaign featuring actor Jimmy Shergill. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality cattle feed.

HDFC ‘Bank on Wheels’

HDFC Bank has launched a ‘Bank on Wheels’ van in Tohana, Fatehabad, Haryana. With this initiative, it aims to provide doorstep services in under-banked semi-urban and unbanked rural areas.

Insurance Dekho raises $60 mn

Insurance Dekho has raised $60 million. This is the second round of funding for the startup in 2023, taking its total fundraise to $200 million plus.

Kalyan Jewellers’ offer

Kalyan Jewellers has launched its newly designed showroom in Jalandhar. It is offering customers 1 gram gold coin on the purchase of Rs 50,000 with a minimum purchase value of Rs 1 lakh.

‘Yezdi’ song hogs limelight

The association of Jawa and Yezdi bikes with pop culture is known for long. After featuring in the movie ‘Jawan’, it has hogged limelight again with Punjabi song ‘Yezdi’, which pays homage to the iconic motorcycle.

JLR sells record vehicles

JLR India has reported best-ever H1 performance with record sales of 2,356 units and a YoY growth of 105% during April-September 2023. The Q2 witnessed a 108% YoY growth and sale of 1,308 units.

Campus Activewear collection

Campus Activewear has launched Chunky sneaker collection. By roping in actor Sonam Bajwa, it aims to set new pathways.

Plaksha varsity, IIT-Madras tie up

Plaksha University, Mohali, has signed an MoU for its Centre for Water Security with IIT-Madras and its International Centre for Clean Water for academic and scientific collaboration.

Lexus ‘Crafted Collection 2023’

Lexus India has launched specially crafted Lexus ES model, the ‘Crafted Collection 2023’. It is equipped with special upgrades and various luxury lifestyle offerings.