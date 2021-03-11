CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg; rates up by Rs 19.60 per kg in 2 months

This is the 13th increase in price since March 7

CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg; rates up by Rs 19.60 per kg in 2 months

Photo for representation.

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

The price of CNG in the national capital on Saturday was hiked by Rs 2 per kg, the 13th increase in rates in just over two months.

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs Rs 75.61 per kg, up from Rs 73.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

This is the 13th increase in price since March 7.

In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 19.60 per kg during this period. In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 32.21 per kg or 60 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI.

However, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), remain unchanged at Rs 45.86 per scm.

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year, when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies around the world recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

IGL Managing Director Sanjay Kumar said the prices are likely to remain elevated in the near future due to high international prices of natural gas.

CNG prices rose by Rs 8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week.

The rates have gone up after the government more than doubled the price of natural gas produced locally to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

3
Delhi

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

4
Nation

Relief from heat wave conditions from tomorrow: IMD

5
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

6
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

7
Punjab

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

8
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

9
Nation

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Delhi college professor Ratan Lal arrested for post on 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...

Punjab former Agriculture Minister and senior Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dead

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...

Unknown calls soon to end on mobile; govt setting its own 'Truecaller’: Report

Unknown calls soon to end on mobile; govt setting its own 'Truecaller': Report

Trai to moot mechanism for Know Your Customer-based caller n...

Pune woman dancer among 4 booked for shooting Lavani video at place associated with Shivaji Maharaj

Pune woman dancer among 4 booked for shooting Lavani video at place associated with Shivaji Maharaj

Some political outfits, including the ruling NCP, condemn th...

Cities

View All

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Digging: Amritsar's Grand Hotel owner’s clarification

Amritsar city tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered in Amritsar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap near Chandigarh

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Mohali RPG attack: 10 suspects to be quizzed for 'harbouring' accused Nishan Singh

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? Punjab Police Academy constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh fires salvos against Navjot Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Delay in grants: Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association begins signature campaign

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap