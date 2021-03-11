CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The price of CNG in the national capital has been hiked by Rs 2 per kg, the 12th increase in rates in just over two months.

CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 73.61 per kg, up from Rs 71.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 17.6 per kg during this period. This includes a hike of Rs 7.50 per kg in the month of April alone.

In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 30.21 per kg or 60 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI.

However, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), remain unchanged at Rs 45.86 per scm.

Prices rose by Rs 8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week.

The increase in CNG prices follows a Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 100 per cylinder increase in the cooking gas LPG rates.