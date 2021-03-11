Coal India to divest 25% in BCCL; plans listing

PTI

New Delhi, May 26

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday said it was planning to divest 25% stake in its unlisted arm Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and will go for the its subsequent listing after getting clearances.

“As advised by MoC (Ministry of Coal), CIL Board in its 438th meeting held on March 10, 2022 had accorded its ‘in-principle’ approval to divest 25% of paid-up share capital of BCCL held by CIL and its subsequent listing on stock exchanges and advised to forward the proposal to Ministry of Coal for obtaining further clearances,” the filing said.