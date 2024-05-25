Coffee exports rise 12% to $1.28 billion

New Delhi, May 24
India’s coffee exports rose by 12.22 per cent to $1.28 billion in 2023-24 on higher demand for Robusta coffee in the global markets, according to the commerce ministry data.
The country exported coffee worth $1.14 billion in 2022-23. India is Asia’s third-largest producer and exporter of coffee. The country grows Arabica and Robusta varieties.
Arabica coffee beans have less caffeine content than the Robusta. Arabica has sweet and smoother taste, while Robusta is generally more bitter and harsher on the taste buds.
