CoinSwitch unveils crypto benchmark index CRE8

Chennai: Cryptocurrency investing application provider CoinSwitch has unveiled Crypto Rupee Index CRE8, to measure the performance of the Indian Rupee-based crypto market, the company said on Friday. The Crypto Rupee Index tracks the performance of crypto assets that represent over 85% of the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies traded in Rupee, a press release said. PTI

Aether Industries’ shares zoom 21% in debut trade

Shares of speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Friday surged 21% against its issue price of Rs 642. The stock made its debut at Rs 706. It rallied 20.98% to settle at its upper circuit limit of Rs 776.75. On NSE, it was listed at Rs 704, a premium of 9.65%. The stock jumped 20.62% to end at Rs 774.40.