CoinSwitch unveils crypto benchmark index CRE8

Chennai: Cryptocurrency investing application provider CoinSwitch has unveiled Crypto Rupee Index CRE8, to measure the performance of the Indian Rupee-based crypto market, the company said on Friday. The Crypto Rupee Index tracks the performance of crypto assets that represent over 85% of the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies traded in Rupee, a press release said. PTI
New Delhi
Aether Industries’ shares zoom 21% in debut trade
Shares of speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Friday surged 21% against its issue price of Rs 642. The stock made its debut at Rs 706. It rallied 20.98% to settle at its upper circuit limit of Rs 776.75. On NSE, it was listed at Rs 704, a premium of 9.65%. The stock jumped 20.62% to end at Rs 774.40.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala