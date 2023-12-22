Commercial LPG made cheaper by Rs 39.50 per cylinder

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

Commercial LPG prices were on Friday cut by Rs 39.50 per 19-kg cylinder in line with softening international benchmarks.

However, the price of domestic LPG -- used in household kitchens for cooking purposes -- remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG -- used in various establishments such as hotels and restaurants -- will now cost Rs 1,757 per 19-kg cylinder in the national capital as against Rs 1,796.50, oil firms said in a price notification.

State-owned oil firms last hiked the price of commercial LPG by Rs 21 on December 1.

Commercial LPG will now cost Rs 1,710 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,868.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,929 in Chennai.

Rates differ from state to state based on incidence of local taxation.

