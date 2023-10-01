 Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 209, ATF price too go up : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 209, ATF price too go up

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 209, ATF price too go up

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,731.50 in Delhi and Rs 1,684 in Mumbai

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 209, ATF price too go up

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, October 1

Jet fuel or ATF price on Sunday was hiked by 5 per cent—the fourth straight monthly increase since July, and commercial cooking gas (LPG) rate was raised by a steep Rs 209 per 19 kg cylinder, in line with the firming up seen in international benchmarks.

However, the price of domestic LPG — the one used in household kitchens for cooking purposes — remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 5,779.84 per kilolitre, or 5.1 per cent, in the national capital to Rs 118,199.17 per kl from Rs 112,419.33, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase comes on back of the steepest-ever 14.1 per cent increase (Rs 13,911.07 per kl) effected on September 1, and a 8.5 per cent or Rs 7,728.38 per kl increase on August 1.

The fourth straight increase in prices of jet fuel, which makes up for 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost, will increase the burden on already financially strained airlines.

On July 1, ATF price had gone up by 1.65 per cent or Rs 1,476.79 per kl. In four increases, ATF prices have gone up by a record Rs 29,391.08 per kl.

Alongside, oil firms raised the price of commercial LPG - the one used in establishments such as hotels and restaurants - by Rs 209.

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,731.50 in the National Capital and Rs 1,684 in Mumbai.

The increase reserves most of the Rs 157.5 per cylinder cut in commercial LPG price effected on September 1 and Rs 100 cut effected from August 1.

Saudi contract price (CP), the benchmark used for pricing of LPG, has increased following a firming up trend in crude oil prices witnessed in last few weeks over supply concerns.

Oil companies, which had on August 30, cut domestic LPG rates by Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder, did not change the price of 14.2 kg cylinders.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain on freeze for a record 18th month in a row. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62 per litre.

State-owned fuel retailers are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily, based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark international fuel prices, but they haven’t done that since April 6, 2022.

Prices were last changed on May 22, when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers from a spike in retail rates that followed a surge in international oil prices.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

2
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

3
Haryana

Haryana's Ror youth give up land for dollar dream

4
India

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

5
Punjab

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

6
Business

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

7
Entertainment

Unraveling truth behind Waheeda Rehman's viral video dancing to ‘Aaj phir jeene ki’ - Simi Garewal sets record straight

8
Punjab

Punjab VB arrests Akali leader Wahid for sugar mill land fraud

9
Sports Asian Games

India beat Pakistan by 10-2 in hockey; captain Harmanpreet hits four

10
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants issued against Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

UK: Glasgow gurdwara strongly condemns ‘disorderly behaviour’ of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...

J-K: 30 kg heroin smuggle from across the border seized in Ramban; was being tansported to Punjab

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

PM Modi congratulates Mohamed Muizzu

Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver

Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver

Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Sandhu (120) qualify for the ...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Unable to pay bribe, Kharar boy hangs self

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri