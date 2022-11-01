Commercial LPG rates cut by Rs 115.50; ATF price hiked by 4.2 per cent

PTI

New Delhi, November 1

Jet fuel (ATF) price on Tuesday was hiked by 4.2 per cent but that of commercial LPG used in non-residential establishments such as hotels and restaurants was cut by Rs 115.50 per 19-kg cylinder reflecting global energy trends.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 4,842.37 per kilolitre, or 4.19 per cent, to Rs 120,362.64 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This reverses a 4.5 per cent cut in jet fuel prices effected last month.

Separately, the oil firms reduced the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder to Rs 1,744 from Rs 1,859.50 in the national capital.

This is the seventh reduction in the price of commercial LPG since June, in step with softening of international energy prices.

In all, rates have come down by Rs 610 per 19-kg cylinder.

However, rates of LPG used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

This is because the rates of domestic cooking gas were way lower than cost and now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven, industry sources said.