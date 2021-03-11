Consumer durables to see 3-5 pc price hikes as costlier imports amid rupee fall add to input costs

There has also been shortage of parts triggered by piling up of containers at Shanghai port due to strict lockdown in the city following the surge in Covid-19 cases

Consumer durables to see 3-5 pc price hikes as costlier imports amid rupee fall add to input costs

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Prices of home appliances and consumer electronics, including TV, washing machines, and refrigerators, are expected to go up by 3 to 5 per cent from May end or the first week of June as manufacturers pass on the impact of rising input costs to buyers, according to industry players.

Moreover, the depreciating Indian rupee against the US dollar has put further woes on manufacturers as imported components have become costlier, with the industry largely being dependent on imports for key components.

Adding to the challenges, there has been shortage of parts triggered by piling up of containers at Shanghai port due to strict lockdown in the city following the surge in Covid-19 cases.

This has put pressure on the inventory of the manufacturers, and several top line products that have lesser domestic value addition and are largely dependent on imports are not available in the market.

According to the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), fall of the Indian rupee against the dollar is creating more problems for the industry.

“Raw material prices are already going up and now the US dollar is going up as the Indian rupee is devaluing. All manufacturers would be now looking at the bottom line (income/profit). From June onwards, we will see a price increase of 3 to 5 per cent,” CEAMA president Eric Braganza told PTI.

The hike would be in most of the product categories ranging from washing machines and cooling products such as air conditioners and refrigerators, besides other appliances.

Some AC makers have already increased prices in May but some others are expected to follow either by the end of this month or June.

“The industry would be making payment for imported materials as it starts coming in,” Braganza said, adding, “if dollar is still at Rs 77.40 against the Indian rupee, the manufacturers would have to make price adjustments.”

However, he also added that if the US dollar settles down in the next two weeks to the previous level of 75 then they would have not to make such price adjustments.

The rupee slumped by 15 paise to end at 77.40 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Panasonic India & South Asia CEO Manish Sharma said there is continued pressure on input costs, though the company is working to minimise the impact on consumers.

“Last price hike we undertook was in January 2022. However, with increasing commodity prices, consumers can expect a 4-5 per cent price hike soon across product categories, including refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, among other appliances,” he said.

Godrej Appliances business head and executive vice president Kamal Nandi said a price increase of around 3 per cent is expected and only the question is whether it will be done in June or after that in July, when there is a lean season for the sector in terms of sales.

“The commodity prices are hardening further. The gap between the commodity hike and price increase in the market place is about 12 to 14 per cent. With the Indian rupee depreciating against US dollar, the gap is going to widen as lot of components are imported,” he said.

When asked about the products on which price increase is expected, Nandi said the impact of commodity inflation is across, whether it is washing machine or cooling products.

“We are just observing the right opportune moment to hike it. It will be in June or in July,” he said adding “we have to bridge the gap.”

Similarly, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which has branding licences for international brands that include Blaupunkt, Thomson, Kodak and White-Westinghouse, is also planning to increase prices of its TV range.

In 2022, there have been lots of challenges, starting from the war, then Covid situation and lockdown in China, and now the Indian rupee falling to an all time low against the US dollar.

“All this has pushed the brands to struggle in sourcing, production and supply,” said SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah, adding, “As a result, there has been an increase of 20 per cent in raw material and commodity prices, we will increase product prices in June and July by 3-5% for all brands including Thomson.”

Over the Shanghai lockdown, Haier Appliances India president Satish N S said it has disrupted the supply of components and the impact would be visible from June itself.

“The major impact would be on AC and flat panel TVs. Refrigerators would be less impacted,” he said. However, he also ruled out that there would be any major price impact because of this.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

2
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

3
Himachal

Khalistan flags in Dharamsala: Himachal cops arrest Morinda man, aide escapes

4
Nation

IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent

5
World

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

6
Nation

Wheat production down, procurement less; prices of flour, bread, biscuits soar

7
Punjab Lowdown on terror suspects

Akashdeep wanted to join armed forces, but landed in world of crime

8
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by terrorists in Tehsil office in J-K; killing widely condemned

9
Punjab Lowdown on terror suspects

‘Ideal’ son, who dreamt of setting up factory

10
Nation

FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

Don't Miss

View All
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

Top News

Retail inflation soars to 8-year high of 7.79 pc in April as food prices spike

Retail inflation hits 8-year high of 7.79pc in April on costlier fuel, food items

RBI has been mandated by government to ensure that inflation...

Sri Lanka’s ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, with 1 seat in Parliament, may return to premiership: Reports

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

Wickremesinghe is widely accepted as a man who could manage ...

Militants shoot at minority community member in J-K’s Budgam

Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by terrorists in Tehsil office in J-K; killing widely condemned

Rahul Bhat (35) was posted in Tehsil office in Chadoora unde...

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

Two-judge Bench pulls up petitioner

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanwapi survey report by May 17

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanvapi survey report by May 17

Case relates to five women asking to be allowed to pray at S...

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher at school in Amritsar's Rayya block

3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh political prisoners

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

Sexagenarian man wearing sack dress spreads message of universal brotherhood and harmony in Punjab's Bathinda

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh fake raid case: CBI dismisses its 4 sub-inspectors, registers case against them

ITBP’s retired dogs to be used for therapy of autism-affected children in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Delhi stares at water crisis, sends SOS to Haryana

Delhi stares at water crisis, sends SOS to Haryana

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Residents see red over encroachments in Jalandhar's JP Nagar

Now, video of Jalandhar cop extorting money surfaces

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

Watch: Punjab teachers scramble for plates at meet organised by CM Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana; netizens in splits

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala; police stop shrine from performing last rites

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on Patiala ASI for power theft at house

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib