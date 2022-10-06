Controversial cough syrup maker Maiden Pharmaceuticals has global presence

PTI

New Delhi, October 6

Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which is under the lens of regulators after the WHO issued an alert saying the firm’s cough syrups could potentially be linked to the death of children in The Gambia, has its global presence mostly in Africa, South America and South East Asia.

As per its website, the company has its corporate office at Pitampura in the National Capital with two manufacturing units in Haryana—one at Kundli and another at Panipat. It claims to be a WHO-GMP & ISO 9001-2015 certified pharmaceutical company.

The company had started operations on November 22, 1990.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ global presence has a strong concentration in Africa, including countries such as Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya and Tanzania.

In South East Asia also it has presence in countries such as Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, among others.

The company’s footprints in South America include Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Surinam and Paraguay, besides others. It is also present in Russia, Poland and Belarus.

It manufactures a range of products such as capsules, injectables, syrups, ointments and tables across various therapeutic areas. The company has an annual production capacity of 60 crore capsules, 1.8 crore injections, 3 lakh tubes of ointments, 22 lakh syrups and 120 crore tablets, according to its website.

Comments from the company regarding the WHO alert could not be obtained as e-mailed queries remained unanswered.

In a welcome message posted on its website, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Naresh Kumar Goyal said, “In a growing world market, new challenges arise continuously and we are always prepared to face them. We have strong capacities, the capability to develop products, research, and innovation to improve the quality of our products.”