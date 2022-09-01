Core sector output contracts to six-mth low of 4.5% in July

New Delhi, August 31
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors contracted to six-month low of 4.5% in July against 9.9% in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Wednesday. The output of these infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2% in June, 19.3% in May, 9.5% in April, 4.8% in March, 5.9% in February and 4% in January.
The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 11.5% in April-July this fiscal against 21.4% a year ago.
Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively, during the month under review. In July, the fertiliser output rose by 6.2% against 0.6% in the same month last year.
The growth rate in the output of coal, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity slowed down to 11.4%, 6.2%, 5.7%, 2.1% and 2.2%, respectively.
Commenting on the numbers, domestic rating agency Ind-Ra said that the year-on-year growth in the core sector output sharply decelerated to a six-month low of 4.5% in July.
“Ind-Ra believes that the ongoing recovery has still a long way to go because the output of some of the core segments is still lower than the pre-pandemic level,” the agency said. — PTI
Statistics at a glance
- The output of infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2% in June, 19.3% in May, 9.5% in April, 4.8% in March, 5.9% in February and 4% in January
- The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 11.5% in April-July this fiscal against 21.4% a year ago
- Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively, during the month under review
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...