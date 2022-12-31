Core sector output rises 5.4% in Nov

PTI

New Delhi, December 30

Production of eight infrastructure sectors increased by 5.4% in November against a 3.2% growth in the same month last year on a better show by coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity segments, according to the official data released on Friday.

Crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, however, recorded negative growth in November this year. The production growth of eight key sectors slowed down to 0.9% in October.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 8% in April-November this fiscal as against 13.9% during the same period last fiscal.

The production of coal rose by 12.3%, fertiliser by 6.4%, steel by 10.8%, cement by 28.6% and electricity by 12.1% in November 2022 compared to a year ago.

Core sectors industries, which have 40.27% weight in the overall Index of Industrial Production (IIP), would also have a bearing on industrial production data.

The IIP data for November is expected to be released by the government in the second week of January 2023.