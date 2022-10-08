Credit guarantee scheme for startups notified

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

The government has notified the credit guarantee scheme for startups to provide them collateral-free loans up to a specified limit.

In a notification, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said loan/debt facilities sanctioned to an eligible borrower on or after October 6, would be eligible for coverage under the scheme.

“The Central Government has approved the ‘Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) for the purpose of providing credit guarantees to loans extended by member institutions (MIs) to finance eligible borrowers being startups,” it said.

This scheme would help provide the much needed collateral-free debt funding to startups, it added.

MIs include financial intermediaries (banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, AIFs) engaged in lending/investing and conforming to the eligibility criteria approved under the Scheme.

Recognised startups that have reached the stage of stable revenue stream, as assessed from audited monthly statements over a 12- month period, amenable to debt financing; and startups that are not in default to any lending/investing institution and not classified as non-performing asset as per RBI guidelines, are eligible to avail benefits of this scheme.

“Maximum guarantee cover per borrower shall not exceed Rs 10 crore. The credit facility being covered here should not have been covered under any other guarantee scheme,” the Department said.