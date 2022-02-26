Crisil upgrades Vedanta's rating

New Delhi, February 25
Crisil on Friday said it has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Vedanta Ltd to ‘AA’.
“Crisil Ratings has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Vedanta Ltd ...to ‘Crisil AA’ from ‘Crisil AA-‘, and has revised the outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘Positive’,” it said in a statement. —
Tribune Shorts
