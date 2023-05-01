 Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 4,161 crore loans : The Tribune India

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 4,161 crore loans

In a regulatory filing, JAL informed that the company on March 31 defaulted on repayments of a principal amount of Rs 1,653 crore and interest of Rs 2,508 crore

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 4,161 crore loans

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Crisis-hit Jaypee Group’s flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates has defaulted on loans of Rs 4,161 crore, including principal and interest amount.

In a regulatory filing on April 29, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) informed that the company on March 31 defaulted on repayments of a principal amount of Rs 1,653 crore and interest of Rs 2,508 crore.

The loans pertained to various banks, and the nature of the obligation is fund-based working capital, non-fund-based working capital, term loans and FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds).

“The total borrowing (including interest) of the company is Rs 29,396 crore, repayable by 2037, against which only Rs 4,161 crore is overdue as on March 31, 2023,” Jaiprakash Associates said in the filing.

Out of the total borrowing of Rs 29,396 crore, the company said Rs 18,051 crore will get further reduced on transfer to the proposed special purpose vehicle (SPV) for which the scheme of arrangement duly approved by all the stakeholders is pending sanction of the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal).

“The entire loan is in any case under restructuring,” JAL said.

The company said it has been taking tangible steps to reduce the borrowings.

“Post the proposed divestment of cement business and the restructuring under consideration, the borrowing will get almost to nil upon implementation of revised restructuring plan,” it said.

JAL also said that the ICICI Bank had approached the NCLT Allahabad on the direction of the RBI under section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016 against the company. It has objected the same.

“The matter is pending to be decided simultaneously with the Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of Real Estate to the SPV to be sanctioned by the NCLT,” the filing said.

In September 2018, ICICI Bank filed an insolvency petition against JAL. The country’s biggest lender SBI has also moved the NCLT against JAL, claiming a total default of Rs 6,893.15 crore as of September 15, 2022.

Recently, JAL and its group firms announced the sale of its remaining cement assets to Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore and exit from the sector as part of its strategy to reduce debt.

Earlier, as part of its debt resolution exercise, JAL had sold more than 20 million tonnes per annum cement capacity to Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement between 2014 and 2017.

In its erstwhile subsidiary Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), Mumbai-based realty firm Suraksha Group has recently got approval from the NCLT for its bid to acquire JIL and complete around 20,000 apartments in Noida.

