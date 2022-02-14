Cryptocurrencies threaten financial sovereignty, need to be banned: RBI Dy Guv

The Deputy Governor said crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade government controls.

Cryptocurrencies threaten financial sovereignty, need to be banned: RBI Dy Guv

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Mumbai, February 14

Making a strong case for banning cryptocurrencies, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Monday said they are even worse than Ponzi schemes and threaten the financial sovereignty of a country.

Observing that crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade government controls, he said they have been specifically developed to bypass the regulated financial system.

More substantially, he added, cryptocurrencies can wreck the currency system, monetary authority, banking system, and in general the government's ability to control the economy.

"All these factors lead to the conclusion that banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India," Sankar said while delivering a keynote address at the Indian Banks Association 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards.

The Deputy Governor said crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade government controls.

"Cryptocurrencies have specifically been developed to bypass the regulated financial system. These should be reason enough to treat them with caution.

"We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to Ponzi schemes, and may even be worse. These should be reason enough to keep them away from the formal financial system," he noted.

Additionally, they undermine financial integrity, especially the KYC regime and AML/CFT (anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism) regulations and at least potentially facilitate anti-social activities, Sankar said.

"They threaten the financial sovereignty of a country and make it susceptible to strategic manipulation by private corporates creating these currencies or governments that control them...We have examined the arguments proffered by those advocating that cryptocurrencies should be regulated and found that none of them stand up to basic scrutiny," he said.

The senior RBI official further said global advertisements with themes such as 'fortune favours the brave' is reflected somewhat in our very own 'lag ja re...kuch to badlega'.

"It would serve us well if the understanding about cryptocurrencies goes beyond the hype and gets rooted in reason and pragmatism," he added.

Sankar also dismissed as superficial the argument that cryptocurrencies should not be banned because a ban is unlikely to be effective.

One might as well argue that drug trafficking is a rampant phenomenon despite a ban, and therefore drug trafficking should be legalised and regulated, he remarked.

If cryptocurrencies are banned, the vast majority of investors who are law abiding would desist from investing. Those few elements who would continue to invest will essentially be carrying out an illegal activity. Such exceptions should reinforce the need for a ban, rather than invalidate it, he said.

#cryptocurrency #rbi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

2
Chandigarh

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

3
Haryana

Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

4
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

5
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

6
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7
Punjab

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

8
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

9
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

10
Musings

What made Lata sing the 6th song

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says Punjab needs ‘double engine of development’

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Sensex crashes over 1,500 points in opening deals on geopolitical worries

Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand

Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

Delhi schools reopen, schools fully functional in 12 states, UTs

Delhi reopens schools, joins 12 states, UTs

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more Covid infections

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Patiala: YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams