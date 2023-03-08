Cryptocurrency transactions to come under Prevention of Money Laundering Act: Govt

New Delhi, March 8
Any participation in transactions involving virtual digital assets or cryptocurrency, would come under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA, the Centre has said.
This was announced through a gazette notification, issued on March 7.
The step has been taken to tighten misuse of digital assets.
Government in the gazette has warned investors against "participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuer's offer and sale of a virtual digital asset".
"Exchange and transfer of virtual digital assets would also fall under PMLA laws," the notification further said.
According to the income tax Act, a virtual digital asset refers to any information, code, number, or token generated through cryptographic means.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India slams Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate
India's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Kamboj ter...
BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term
Eight ministers from BJP and one from its ally IPFT inducted...
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge
Saurabh Bharadwaj says there was a request for Sisodia to be...
Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 personnel rescued
The crew is rescued by a naval patrol aircraft