Curbs lifted, SpiceJet to operate at full capacity from Oct 30

New Delhi, October 21
Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday lifted the capacity restrictions imposed on carrier SpiceJet.
DGCA order
- On September 21, the aviation regulator DGCA had extended flight capacity restrictions on SpiceJet till October 29
A senior DGCA official said SpiceJet can operate at full capacity from October 30 onwards. During the ‘Enhanced surveillance’ period, SpiceJet has shown improvement in their operations, said an official.
Earlier, the regulator made an order that, “Based on the review of the safety performance of SpiceJet, the authority issued an interim order of even number dated July 27, 2022, whereby restricting the number of departures of SpiceJet to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks.” Whereas the review has indicated that there is an appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents, it said.
However, as a matter of abundant caution the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated July 27, 2022, shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule which means till September 29, 2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.
It further read that any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% of the total number of departures approved under the summer schedule 2022, during this period, shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015