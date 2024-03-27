Current account deficit dips to $10.5 bn in Oct-Dec, says RBI

New Delhi, March 26
India’s current account deficit declined to $10.5 billion or 1.2 per cent of the GDP in October-December quarter from$11.4 billion in the previous three months and $16.8 billion a year back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.
Net FDI inflow at $8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than $21.6 billion during April-December 2022, it said. Also, accretion of foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) was at $6.0 billion in October-December (third quarter of current financial year that ends on March 31) compared to an accretion of $11.1 billion a year ago.
The merchandise trade deficit at $71.6 billion was marginally higher than $71.3 billion during the third quarter of 2022-23.
Services exports grew by 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago that helped cushion the current account deficit. In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $4.2 billion, more than double of net inflow of $2.0 billion in Q3 of 2022-23.
Foreign portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $12.0 billion in the quarter, higher than $4.6 billion a year back. External commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of $2.6 billion in October-December as compared to a net outflow of $2.5 billion a year ago. Non-resident deposits recorded a higher net inflow of $3.9 billion than $2.6 billion a year ago. — PTI
At $4.2 bn, FDI inflow double of 22-23 Q3
- In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $4.2 billion, more than double of net inflow of $2 billion in the third quarter of 2022-23
- Services exports grew by 5.2% on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services
- Net services receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago that helped cushion the current account deficit
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...