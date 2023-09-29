Current account deficit narrows to 1.1% of GDP

PTI

Mumbai, September 28

India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $9.2 billion or 1.1% of GDP for the April-June period, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

The current account deficit (CAD), which represents the difference between the total amount of money sent abroad and money received from overseas across the economy, stood at $17.9 billion or 2.1% of GDP in the year-ago period.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI