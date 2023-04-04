Cycle makers vow to create world-class ecosystem

The All India Cycle Manufacturers’ Association and the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association at a recently held meeting decided to set up a world-class manufacturing ecosystem in India. A report of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) estimated that substitution of other transports by bicycles for short-distance trips can save annually Rs 1.8 trillion to the Indian economy. The Indian bicycle industry since Independence has grown to 4,000 micro to large units by employing 10 lakh people.

IndianOil’s offer for Maruti Rewards programme

Indian Oil has partnered with Maruti Suzuki India to offer additional benefits to its customers. The updated Maruti Suzuki Rewards App now includes a dedicated section for IndianOil customers, where they can view their IndianOil XtraRewards points and access features.

CT varsity under top 30 in ‘Performer’ band

CT University has been recognised under the top 30 universities in the band ‘Performer’ under the category ‘University & Deemed to be University (Private/Self-Financed) (Technical)’ in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2021.

Akal University initiates ‘Green Campus Project’

Akal University, Talwandi Sabo, has launched ‘Green Campus Project’ in collaboration with The Climate Reality Project India as an initiative for the advocacy of climate change.

Binnu Dhillon opens Headmasters salon in Mohali

Gill’z Group B&W Pvt. Ltd has inaugurated the first Headmasters salon in Sector 79, Mohali. The 7,000-sq ft outlet was inaugurated by Punjabi actor Binnu Dhillon.

LG starts making inverter AC compressors in India

LG Electronics India has started local manufacturing line of dual inverter air conditioner compressors at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility.

Amity varsity celebrates National Science Day

Amity University Punjab recently celebrated National Science Day. The day witnessed a plethora of activities aimed at encouraging students to pursue a career in the field of science.

Desh Bhagat University’s faculty member awarded

Dr Rahul Dhiman, Assistant Professor, Department of Fine Arts, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, has been honoured with the Punjab State Award (State Art Exhibition 2023). The award carries cash amount of Rs 11,000 and a memento.

Reliance Digital brings ‘Digital Discount Days’

Reliance Digital has launched ‘Digital Discount Days’. A lot of offers, including up to 7.5% instant discount on HDFC bank cards, discount coupons worth Rs 1,000 and more are being offered on all electronics products up to April 9 at all Reliance Digital or My Jio Stores.

The Body Shop outlet at Nexus Elante Mall

British ethical beauty brand, The Body Shop, has opened an outlet at Elante Mall, Chandigarh. In keeping with the brand’s inherently activist spirit and on the occasion of this new store launch, it also unveiled artwork depicting female voices in public life.

Nestlé, SM Sehgal Foundation creates ‘Project Vriddhi’

Nestlé in collaboration with SM Sehgal Foundation and local communities of Nuh district is bringing transformative change across five villages in Nuh district of Haryana. The pilot project - ‘Project Vriddhi’ - was launched four years ago.

No LTCG tax benefit for debt MFs: Axis Mutual Fund

Investment in mutual funds (where not more than 35% is invested in equity shares of domestic companies) that are bought on or after April 1, will be taxed as short-term capital gains at applicable tax rates, said fund managers of Axis Mutual Fund.

Tecno launches first 5G smartphone

Tecno has launched its first 5G smartphone under 'All-rounder SPARK portfolio' in India. The ultra-magnanimous Spark 10 5G is the second entrant in the newly launched SPARK 10 universe, after SPARK 10 Pro.

Realme introduces smartphone C55

Realme has launched a new smartphone C55 with a 64MP camera and 33W charging, starting from Rs 9,999. The company aims to expand its mainline stores in the region by 25-30% by the end of 2023.