Dabur to acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 588 crore

New Delhi, October 26
Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur India on Wednesday said it will acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala in a Rs 587.52-crore deal, marking its entry in the fast-growing spices and seasoning category.
The company has signed definitive transaction agreements to acquire 51% shareholding of Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd, a firm engaged in manufacturing, marketing and exports of ground spices, blended spices and seasonings, said a joint statement.
“The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategic intent of entering into new adjacent categories in the food space,” Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.
Over the acquisition cost, Dabur India said “51% equity shareholding has been agreed at Rs 587.52 crore less proportionate debt as on the closing date”, with the Badshah enterprise being valued at Rs 1,152 crore.
While the balance 49% of the equity share, Dabur said is “to be acquired after a period of 5 years.” With this acquisition, Dabur India aspires to “expand its Foods business to Rs 500 crore in 3 years and expand into new adjacent categories,” said a company statement.
This also marks Dabur’s entry into the over Rs 25,000-crore branded spices and seasoning market in India.
After this, Dabur joins the league of other FMCG makers such as Emami, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and ITC, which are already present in the spices market.
“The Indian spices and seasoning category is a large and attractive market. Badshah Masala is one of the key players in this space. Our investment in Badshah Masala will help expand this business and continue to provide unmatched quality products,” Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman said.
Burman further said “this acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to build our Foods business. We intend to leverage our international market presence to grow this business globally.” Founded in 1958, Badshah Masala’s turnover in FY 2021-22 was at Rs 189.1 crore. The Jhaveri family-managed company gets the majority 82% of its revenue from blended spices and has two manufacturing facilities located in Umargam, Gujarat.
Badshah Masala managing director Hemant Jhaveri said: “This transaction will enable us to accelerate our growth by adding our products to Dabur’s broad portfolio to meet the needs of consumers across geographies.” — PTI
Forays into spices, seasoning category
- The acquisition marks Dabur’s entry into the over Rs 25,000-crore branded spices and seasoning market in India
- The FMCG major said the rest 49% of the equity shares would be acquired after a period of five years
- With this acquisition, Dabur India aspires to expand its Foods business to Rs 500 crore in 3 years and expand into new adjacent categories in the food space
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...