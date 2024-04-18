Daimler India to foray into e-truck segment

Chandigarh: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG announced its foray into the Indian battery electric market with the all-electric, Next-Generation eCanter. The eCanter will be launched within the next 6 to 12 months.
