Dalal Street party continues: Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks

PTI

Mumbai, June 30

Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh all-time closing highs on Friday, propelled by intense buying in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and TCS amid healthy macroeconomic indicators.

Third straight day of rally Rallying for the third straight day, the Sensex jumped 803.14 points to settle at its lifetime closing high of 64,718.56

The NSE Nifty climbed 216.95 points to end at a record high of 19,189.05. During the day, it rallied 229.6 points to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 19,201.70

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,739.19 points this week, and the Nifty climbed 523.55 points

Besides, foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in the global markets further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

“Investors remain positive about the long-term prospects of the domestic market due to healthy macroeconomic indicators while global cues are also improving as concerns over a recession in the US eases.

“The US economy showed much stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter than previously thought, according to a big upward revision Thursday from the Commerce Department,” said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the best performer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4%, followed by IndusInd Bank, Infosys, TCS, Maruti, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.