 Day 2 of Rs 2000 note exchange: Some bank branches run out of cash for swap : The Tribune India

Day 2 of Rs 2000 note exchange: Some bank branches run out of cash for swap

While RBI has not made presentation of a valid ID or filling of deposit forms mandatory, there were complaints from some places that banks were demanding customers to submit identity cards as proof

Day 2 of Rs 2000 note exchange: Some bank branches run out of cash for swap

K S Gulati, a cold storage shop owner, stands next to a poster displaying an offer for an exchange for the soon-to-be withdrawn 2000-rupee notes, in New Delhi, on May 24, 2023. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, May 24

Some bank branches ran out of cash and temporarily halted the exchange of withdrawn Rs 2000 currency notes as they awaited replenishment of supply from the currency chest on the second day of note swap on Wednesday.

More than anticipated demand during the first half in some of the branches led to the shortage of Rs 500 and below denomination currency temporarily at some places, sources said.

Customers had to wait for some time till replenishment came from the currency chest, sources added.

However, senior officials of various banks said there were no major complaints of currency shortage for exchange.

“We are maintaining a continuous supply of Rs 500, 200 and 100 denominations notes at all our all branches across Delhi circle to ensure smooth exchange process of 2,000 rupee notes,” Canara Bank Chief General Manager (CGM) Bhavendra Kumar said.

Reserve Bank on May 19 announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes and permitted exchange of such notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time till September 30.

Unlike November 2016, when old 500 and 1000 rupee notes - constituting some 86 per cent of the currency in circulation - were banned overnight, Rs 2000 currency notes continue to be legal tender for now, and the exchange window is more than double of that provided in 2016.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not made the presentation of a valid ID or filling of deposit forms mandatory, there were complaints from some places that banks were demanding customers to submit identity cards as proof.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that RBI is monitoring the situation regularly with regard to the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes and expressed confidence that the entire exercise will be completed in a non-disruptive manner.

He said that RBI has given four-month time for exchanging as well as depositing the Rs 2,000 currency notes to ensure that there is no hardship faced by anyone.

“Yesterday there was no crowd anywhere. And we are monitoring the situation regularly. I don’t think there is any concern or any major issue which is coming out...business activities going on,” he said.

Justifying the deadline, he said unless there is a timeline in any process, it’s not effective. “So you need to give a timeline and we have given sufficient time,” he added.

The Rs 2000 notes constitute around 10.8 per cent of total currency in circulation or Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

Das said these notes had completed the lifecycle and the purpose has been fulfilled. “It’s not being used in transactions...any high denomination currency just remaining here and there, it has other collateral issues,” he said.

These high denomination notes were used for quick replacement of currencies whose legal tender status was withdrawn in 2016, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

3
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

5
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

7
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

8
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

9
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: Key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport

10
J & K

G20: Absence of S Arabia, Egypt at Srinagar meeting a let-down

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

In February 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the cent...

‘Sengol’ to serve as reminder of responsibility to uphold righteous governance: Union ministers

All you need to know about ‘Sengol’, the historical sceptre, to be installed in new Parliament building

The sceptre was received by first prime minister Jawaharlal ...

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

In a tweet, Chaudhry says he has decided to take a break fro...


Cities

View All

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh's aides

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections in Canada

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

IndiGo’s Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP's associates

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Court asks Subramanian Swamy to file reply by Friday

DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling, online abuse of cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar: Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination in area around Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Punjab's power demand shoots up

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day