Deadline for companies to file ITR extended till November 7

PTI

New Delhi, October 26

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2022-23 by businesses till November 7.

The last date for filing ITR by companies who are required to get their accounts audited was October 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, the apex decision-making body in matters of income and corporate tax, in a notification said since it had last month extended the deadline for filing audit reports, hence the ITR filing due date too is extended.