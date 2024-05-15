Deccan Gold gets stake in 5 lithium blocks in Africa

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML), the country’s only listed gold exploration and mining company, on Tuesday said it had acquired majority stake in five lithium blocks in Mozambique, Africa.

This positions DGML within Alto Ligonha pegmatite belt, globally known for its rich deposits of lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites. The critical minerals concession blocks were acquired through DGML's wholly-owned arm Deccan Gold FZCO (DGFZCO), the UAE.