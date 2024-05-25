Decide Adani coal case at earliest, 21 global organisations urge CJI

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

At least 21 international organisations have written to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and requested the Supreme Court to speedily resolve the pending case filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, investigating Adani Group firms for alleged overvaluation of Indonesian coal imports.

The letter comes after a report by the London-based Financial Times, citing documents from George Soros-backed Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, alluded to a “fraud” by the Adani Group by selling low-grade coal as high-value fuel in 2013.

Contending that they stand firmly against the continued use of fossil fuels, the organisations said the Financial Times report provided fresh evidence of the passing off of “low-quality coal as far more expensive cleaner fuel” by the Adani Group in transactions with Tamil Nadu’s Tangedco.

The 21 organisations that have written to the CJI include Australian Centre for International Justice, Banktrack, Bob Brown Foundation, Culture Unstained, Eko, Extinction Rebellion, etc.

