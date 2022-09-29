Decriminalising certain offences under GST on cards

New Delhi, September 28
The government is working on decriminalisation of certain offences under GST by raising the threshold limit for launching prosecution and also lowering charges for compounding of offence, an official said on Wednesday.
Currently, the law provides for launching prosecution against offenders in cases where the amount of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion or misuse of input tax credit is more than Rs 5 crore.
“We are working on making the provision under the GST Act for prosecution simpler and friendly for taxpayers. We have Section 132 under the CGST Act which criminalises illegal credit for GST evasion. The threshold level (for launching prosecution) are being reconsidered,” Finance Ministry Additional Secretary (Revenue) Vivek Aggarwal said at an Assocham event here.
Launching of prosecution by taxmen means commencement of legal proceedings against the offender.
The compounding charges for offences under GST would also be lowered so that taxpayers are encouraged to compound their offences instead of going into litigation. — PTI
Current provisions
- Currently, the law provides for launching prosecution against offenders in cases where the amount of GST evasion or misuse of input tax credit is more than Rs 5 crore
- The compounding charges for offences under GST would also be lowered so that taxpayers are encouraged to compound their offences instead of going into litigation
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...