Deepak Mohanty is new PFRDA chief

New Delhi: The government has appointed Deepak Mohanty as chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). He replaced Supratim Bandyopadhyay, whose term ended in January. Prior to this, Mohanty, a former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), served as a member of PFRDA. PTI

Fuel sales plummet after Feb fireworks

New Delhi: India’s fuel demand fell in the first half of March after posting a record growth in the previous month, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday. Fuel sales soared to the highest levels in February on the back of robust demand from the agriculture sector as well as transport picking up after the winter lull. PTI

Credit Suisse shares soar after assistance

New Delhi: Credit Suisse’s shares soared 30 per cent on Thursday after it announced it would move to shore up its finances by borrowing up to nearly USD 54 billion from the Swiss central bank, bolstering confidence as fears about the banking system moved from the US to Europe. AP

China’s Baidu unveils ChatGPT rival

Hong Kong: Chinese search giant Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, presenting its rival to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in a pre-recorded video presentation on Thursday that appeared to disappoint investors. AP