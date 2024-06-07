Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman

PTI

New Delhi, June 6

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Supertech chairman and promoter RK Arora in a money laundering case.

While granting relief to Arora, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala noted that there was no likelihood of him evading the trial or influencing the investigation.

Arora was arrested in June last year. As many as 26 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies, and Arora, for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach for allegedly cheating at least 670 home buyers of Rs 164 crore.