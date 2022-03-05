Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

The Centre has cleared the appointment of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel as the next Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Justice Patel – who is due to retire as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on March 12 – will replace the current TDSAT Chairperson Justice Shiva Kirti Singh.

Justice Singh’s tenure was to end in April 2020 but he has been continuing as TDSAT Chairman in view of the Supreme Court’s orders giving him extensions.

A government notification on Friday said Justice Patel’s appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) chaired by the Prime Minister.

Justice Patel will hold the post of TDSAT Chairman for a period of four years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest and will get a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh a month, it said, adding his conditions of service shall be governed by provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.