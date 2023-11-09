 ‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026 : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • ‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

InterGlobe-Archer plan to pursue a variety of other use cases for the electric aircraft in India, including cargo, logistics, medical and emergency services

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026


PTI

New Delhi, November 9

InterGlobe Enterprises on Thursday said it along with Archer Aviation plans to launch an all-electric air taxi service across India in 2026.

Once launched, the InterGlobe-Archer flight will aim to take passengers from Connaught Place in the national capital to Gurugram in Haryana in approximately 7 minutes whereas by road, the 27-km trip will take 60-90 minutes, according to a release.

Both companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of partnering to launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service in India, subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and clearances.

InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian travel conglomerate and the country’s largest airline IndiGo is part of it. Archer Aviation is a leading player in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The two companies plan to launch an all-electric air taxi service across the country in 2026.

“In addition to urban air taxi services, the parties plan to pursue a variety of other use cases for the electric aircraft in India, including cargo, logistics, medical and emergency services, as well as private company and charter services,” the release said.

They intend to work with select in-country business partners to operate Archer’s aircraft, finance and build vertiport infrastructure, and train pilots and other personnel needed for these operations.

As per the release, the partnership also plans to finance the purchase of up to 200 of Archer’s Midnight aircraft for the India operations.

The Midnight aircraft is a piloted four-passenger eVTOL designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

“The goal is for a passenger on an InterGlobe-Archer flight to be able to fly the 27-km Delhi trip from Connaught Place to Gurugram, typically taking 60 to 90 minutes by car, in approximately 7 minutes,” the release said.

InterGlobe’s Group Managing Director Rahul Bhatia and Archer’s Chief Commercial Officer Nikhil Goel signed the MoU.

“Over the last two decades, InterGlobe has been involved in providing safe, efficient, and affordable transportation to hundreds of millions of Indians across the country. We are excited at this new opportunity of bringing an effective, futuristic and sustainable transport solution by introducing Archer’s electric aircraft to India,” Bhatia said.

Goel said India is one of, if not the largest opportunity for eVTOL aircraft utilisation in the world as the country is home to the world’s largest population of over 1.4 billion people and its largest cities face some of the greatest congestion challenges in the world.

Apart from aviation, InterGlobe Enterprises is also into hospitality, logistics, airline management, travel commerce, advanced pilot training, and aircraft maintenance engineering.

#Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

2
Trending

Guess who wants to be Mohammed Shami's second wife, but this actress-politician has a condition, 'Tum apna….'

3
Diaspora

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

4
India

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

5
Trending

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture surfaces online; govt steps in with strict advisory to social media platforms

6
Diaspora

10 Indian-Americans win state and local elections in US

7
Trending

31-year-old ex-teacher arrested in US for having sex with student 20 times when he was 14

8
Trending

'The way Siraj and Shami are swinging the ball...'; Mohammed Shami lambasts Pakistan ex-player over 'ball-changing' claims

9
Haryana

In Haryana recruitment scam, ED finds 28 OMR sheets tampered with

10
Punjab

Dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh evades arrest despite Punjab VB, STF raids

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

India files appeal against death sentence awarded to 8 former Navy personnel in Qatar

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha ...

Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered against farmers

Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered

Farm fires down to 639 on Thursday from 3,230 a day ago

3 judges appointed to Supreme Court; top court to now function with full strength of 34

Supreme Court gets three new judges; top court to now function with full strength of 34

CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justice Sat...

Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Preneet Kaur one of the six members who voted in favour of a...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

Tarn Taran: 3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

International Punjabi Language Olympiad to be held in December

1,641-gm gold worth Rs 1 cr seized from two passengers at airport

Rs 507 cr paid to farmers for paddy

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

Rs 93K relief for Mohali woman who couldn't board flight

Chandigarh MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana’s Gurugram

Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana's Gurugram

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Gujarat High Court rejects Kejriwal's review plea against order setting aside CIC directive to give information about PM Modi's degree

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: Jalandhar DC

Jalandhar: Unavailability of balers makes farm fire matters worse

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Punjabi University prof suspended after students protest