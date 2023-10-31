Dell briefing on AI

Dell Technologies recently held a briefing on ‘Bringing AI to data’ Asia Pacific and Japan. It was hosted by Dell's John Roese, global chief technology officer, and Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific and Japan.

Trident Hills’ new project

Trident Hills, Panchkula, has launched Windsong Residences — a project having premium independent floors. This low-rise development is part of the integrated township and offers living spaces that prioritise privacy, safety, and security.

Symphony Q2 net up at Rs 35 cr

Symphony Ltd has recorded a net profit of Rs 35 crore in the second quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 275 crore.

Oswal Pumps gets Rs 355-cr order

Oswal Pumps has bagged Rs 355-crore order for supplying 11,094 pumps under the PM Kusum Scheme 3, initiated by Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co and the Agriculture Department, UP.

Antara Senior Care foray

Antara Senior Care, a subsidiary of Max Group, has forayed into Bengaluru. It will develop 500 senior-friendly homes and set up three care homes with 200-bed capacity.

Ajfan International outlet

Ajfan International, having speciality in dates, nuts, confectionery, and other imported food items, has opened an outlet in Zirakpur. It was inaugurated by Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Healing Hospital ambassador

Healing Hospital, Chandigarh, has roped in actor Nirmal Rishi as their brand ambassador. Sahibjit Singh Sandhu, managing partner, and Drishmeet Singh Buttar, co-managing partner, were present at the ceremony.

ORRA festive collection

ORRA has launched festive diamond jewellery collection inspired by the beauty and symbolism of festivals, and brings a touch of brilliance to celebration looks.

CT University hosts hackathon

CT University recently organised a 24-hour hackathon. As many as 62 teams, representing various institutions, participated.

Oxford Institute-TCYonline pact

Oxford International Digital Institute has teamed up with TCYonline to launch the Oxford English Language Level Test.

PM unveils Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the 10th phase of ‘Rozgar Mela’ through video conferencing at 37 centres. Appointment letters were handed over to 51,000 persons.

HDFC Bank’s festive treats

HDFC Bank has launched festive treats with superfast banking services and 10,000+ offers on cards & easyEMI.

World Iodine Deficiency Day

Tata Salt observed World Iodine Deficiency Day on October 21. This was announced by Deepika Bhan, president, Packaged Foods-India, Tata Consumer Products.

Campus Activewear campaign

Campus Activewear has tied up with music sensation 'King' for the #VibeWithOGKing campaign. The campaign is a celebration of confidence and individuality.

HMD unveils Nokia 105 Classic

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced an exciting addition to its market-leading feature phone portfolio with the new Nokia 105 Classic, starting at just Rs. 999.

Bajaj Banking and PSU Fund

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has launched Banking and PSU Fund, an investment opportunity designed to offer investors an avenue for income generation.

Yamaha ‘Blue Square’ outlet

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has opened its first 'Blue Square' outlet in Amritsar. Launched under the banner of 'AKS Motors', it is designed to deliver a superior experience to customers.

