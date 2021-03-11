The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Desh Bhagat University holds workshop on IPR

Desh Bhagat University holds workshop on IPR

IEDC Patent Cell & Institutional Innovation Council, Desh Bhagat University, in collaboration with Ennoble IP recently held a one-day workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR) query session.

Fortis, Mohali, completes 250 robotic-aided surgeries

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has completed 250 robotic-aided surgeries. It is one of the most significant developments in the field of medical science and has transformed healthcare.

Godrej RenTRUST eyes 23% year-on-year growth

Godrej & Boyce has announced that Godrej RenTRUST is targeting a 23% YoY growth in providing rental solutions for complex material handling needs.

Actor Ananya Panday to endorse Lakmé Academy

Lakmé Academy has roped in Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador. She has a long relationship with Lakme Academy and Lakme Salon.

Chandigarh design institute SXILL receives award

SXILL (School of Experience Illusion and Life Learnings) has been awarded for its ‘contribution to AVGC Education’ alongside IIT-Bombay among 20 others.

Dera Bassi hospital conducts perineal urethrostomy

In another first for civil hospitals in Punjab, a case of perineal uretherostomy was successfully conducted, followed by urethral reconstruction at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, on a 70-year-old male patient. The surgery was conducted under a team of doctors led by Dr Karan Bir Singh.

Lally Motors among 100 most powerful dealers

Lally Motors has been included in the list of 100 most powerful dealers in the country. It reaffirms the dealer's commitment to be an exemplary dealer that has a dynamic impact on its customers.

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre to organise OPD in Ludhiana

Delhi-based Indian Spinal Injuries Centre will soon organise an outreach OPD at Shri Balaji Hospital, Ludhiana, to provide clinical diagnosis and consultation.

Tata AIA Life introduces Smart Value Income Plan

Tata AIA Life has launched Smart Value Income Plan — a non-linked, participating life insurance savings plan.

Johnson & Johnson Vision’s new campaign

Johnson & Johnson Vision India has launched its latest campaign #DekhteRehJaoge. It stands out for featuring real users of Acuvue lenses and highlighting their experiences.

LIC introduces Bima Ratna

LIC has introduced Bima Ratna, which is a non-linked, non-participating, individual savings life insurance plan. It offers a combination of protection and savings and is a limited premium-paying, money back plan.

Reliance Health Gain plan

Reliance General Insurance Company has launched Reliance Health Gain. It offers customers an opportunity to design their health insurance policy by choosing features as per their need and paying only for what they choose.

Ojas Hospital’s feat

Cardiologists at Ojas Hospital, Panchkula, successfully implanted their first leadless pacemaker in a 74-year-old patient suffering from transient loss of consciousness due to intermittent high grade electrical heart block.

Workshop at BBSB Engg College, Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab State Council for Science and Technology recently held a three-day workshop on activity-based physics teaching using low-cost teaching aids at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib.

PepsiCo Foundation opens Model Anganwadi Centre

PepsiCo Foundation recently inaugurated a Model Anganwadi Centre in Sangrur. It is aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant and lactating women and children up to 6 years.

Union Minister lauds BHEL’s CSR initiative

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey recently laid the stone of toilet complexes at 12 locations in Varanasi and Chandauli, being built by BHEL as part of its CSR initiative. He lauded the efforts of BHEL.

HDFC Bank’s scholarship for women athletes

HDFC Bank and GoSports Foundation have jointly launched “Unstoppable -Karke Dikhaungi” a two-phase scholarship programme for women athletes, and coaches. It will support women athletes in their pursuit of sporting excellence.

Bollywood Chaiwala opens outlet in Manimajra

Bollywood Chaiwala has inaugurated its outlet in Chandigarh. It offers a variety of teas and shakes.

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop's son addressed as 'doctor'

Amid furore over Sidhu Moosewala’s sudden demise, old video of Shehnaaz Gill praising the singer surfaces online
Trending

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Cremation at noon

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Punjabi singer's body reaches home, cremation at noon

From student politics to extortion, murder

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder

20K flags, 174 hoardings: Shimla set to receive PM today

20K flags, 174 hoardings: Shimla set to receive PM Modi today

On back foot, AAP in huddle

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle

Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...

Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents

Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents

The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Snatching victim succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s services set the house in order?

Contaminated Water: Amritsar residents paste ‘missing’ posters of MLA Jasbir Singh

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Extortion case: 3 more nailed with Rs 4.63 cr in Panchkula

UPSC Civil Services exam: Gamini Singla does PEC proud

Mohali: Rs 72L jewellery loot case cracked, 4 held

Chandigarh: Woman riding pillion dies in road mishap

Delhi Health Minister arrested in PMLA case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in PMLA case

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged 'hawala transactions' case

No court relief for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 'apprehending fake encounter'

5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

Heavy rains lash Delhi, bring relief from sultry weather

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

Man ‘kills’ daughter, wife in Patiala district

Man 'kills' daughter, wife in Patiala's Bhunerheri village

70% kids in Patiala district jabbed with first dose: Health Dept

8 months on, illegal mobile tower atop house stands tall in Patiala

Patiala MC removes encroachments at Arain Majra

Coaching diploma: Now, apply to NIS, Patiala, by June 6