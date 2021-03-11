Desh Bhagat University holds workshop on IPR

IEDC Patent Cell & Institutional Innovation Council, Desh Bhagat University, in collaboration with Ennoble IP recently held a one-day workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR) query session.

Fortis, Mohali, completes 250 robotic-aided surgeries

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has completed 250 robotic-aided surgeries. It is one of the most significant developments in the field of medical science and has transformed healthcare.

Godrej RenTRUST eyes 23% year-on-year growth

Godrej & Boyce has announced that Godrej RenTRUST is targeting a 23% YoY growth in providing rental solutions for complex material handling needs.

Actor Ananya Panday to endorse Lakmé Academy

Lakmé Academy has roped in Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador. She has a long relationship with Lakme Academy and Lakme Salon.

Chandigarh design institute SXILL receives award

SXILL (School of Experience Illusion and Life Learnings) has been awarded for its ‘contribution to AVGC Education’ alongside IIT-Bombay among 20 others.

Dera Bassi hospital conducts perineal urethrostomy

In another first for civil hospitals in Punjab, a case of perineal uretherostomy was successfully conducted, followed by urethral reconstruction at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, on a 70-year-old male patient. The surgery was conducted under a team of doctors led by Dr Karan Bir Singh.

Lally Motors among 100 most powerful dealers

Lally Motors has been included in the list of 100 most powerful dealers in the country. It reaffirms the dealer's commitment to be an exemplary dealer that has a dynamic impact on its customers.

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre to organise OPD in Ludhiana

Delhi-based Indian Spinal Injuries Centre will soon organise an outreach OPD at Shri Balaji Hospital, Ludhiana, to provide clinical diagnosis and consultation.

Tata AIA Life introduces Smart Value Income Plan

Tata AIA Life has launched Smart Value Income Plan — a non-linked, participating life insurance savings plan.

Johnson & Johnson Vision’s new campaign

Johnson & Johnson Vision India has launched its latest campaign #DekhteRehJaoge. It stands out for featuring real users of Acuvue lenses and highlighting their experiences.

LIC introduces Bima Ratna

LIC has introduced Bima Ratna, which is a non-linked, non-participating, individual savings life insurance plan. It offers a combination of protection and savings and is a limited premium-paying, money back plan.

Reliance Health Gain plan

Reliance General Insurance Company has launched Reliance Health Gain. It offers customers an opportunity to design their health insurance policy by choosing features as per their need and paying only for what they choose.

Ojas Hospital’s feat

Cardiologists at Ojas Hospital, Panchkula, successfully implanted their first leadless pacemaker in a 74-year-old patient suffering from transient loss of consciousness due to intermittent high grade electrical heart block.

Workshop at BBSB Engg College, Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab State Council for Science and Technology recently held a three-day workshop on activity-based physics teaching using low-cost teaching aids at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib.

PepsiCo Foundation opens Model Anganwadi Centre

PepsiCo Foundation recently inaugurated a Model Anganwadi Centre in Sangrur. It is aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant and lactating women and children up to 6 years.

Union Minister lauds BHEL’s CSR initiative

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey recently laid the stone of toilet complexes at 12 locations in Varanasi and Chandauli, being built by BHEL as part of its CSR initiative. He lauded the efforts of BHEL.

HDFC Bank’s scholarship for women athletes

HDFC Bank and GoSports Foundation have jointly launched “Unstoppable -Karke Dikhaungi” a two-phase scholarship programme for women athletes, and coaches. It will support women athletes in their pursuit of sporting excellence.

Bollywood Chaiwala opens outlet in Manimajra

Bollywood Chaiwala has inaugurated its outlet in Chandigarh. It offers a variety of teas and shakes.