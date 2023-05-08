DGCA orders GoFirst to stop selling tickets with immediate effect

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered the crisis-hit airline Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect until further order.

The aviation regulator also issued show cause notice to the airlines for its failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. The airline operator has been asked to submit their reply within 15 days of the receipt of the notice, and further decision on the continuation of their Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by them.

Earlier today, the airline requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take an early decision on its voluntary insolvency resolution plea, saying lessors have started deregistering the carrier’s aircraft. The airline has also sought an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

The carrier has total liabilities of Rs 11,463 crore to all creditors, including Rs 2,600 crore owed to aircraft lessors.

In an announcement last week Go First had suspended selling of tickets till May 15. The airline also announced cancellation of all flight operations till May 12. It assured the affected passengers of providing full refund for their tickets.