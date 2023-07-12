DGCA puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance

New Delhi, July 11
Aviation watchdog DGCA has put SpiceJet under “enhanced surveillance” amid the carrier facing multiple financial headwinds, a senior official said on Tuesday, but the carrier refuted any such development. It also comes against the backdrop of various lessors seeking repossession of aircraft leased to SpiceJet and some of the cases have been settled by the airline.
