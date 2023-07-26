DGCA removes SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance regime

PTI

New Delhi, July 25

Aviation watchdog DGCA has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime, a senior official said on Tuesday. The senior DGCA official said in view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance.

“Accordingly, 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier fleet of the airline, where in a total 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams,” the official said.

