DGCA renews Jet Airways’ air operator certificate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

The air operator certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways has been conditionally extended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) “only for the limited purpose of completing the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP)”.

The licence of Jet Airways, which was supposed to be revived by Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC — the winning bidder under insolvency process) had lapsed this May after no headway was made in the process.

Notably, there has been no progress in reviving the grounded-since-2019 budget airline.

#DGCA