DGCA renews Jet Airways’ air operator certificate

New Delhi, July 31
The air operator certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways has been conditionally extended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) “only for the limited purpose of completing the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP)”.
The licence of Jet Airways, which was supposed to be revived by Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC — the winning bidder under insolvency process) had lapsed this May after no headway was made in the process.
Notably, there has been no progress in reviving the grounded-since-2019 budget airline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...