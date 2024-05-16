Dheeraj Wadhawan moves court for bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan has moved a bail plea application seeking bail on medical grounds after his arrest in a bank loan fraud case. His bail plea is listed on May 18. A local court has remanded him to judicial custody till May 30. ANI

IIFCL records Rs 2K cr gross profit in FY24

New Delhi: India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited has announced an all-time high performance, for the fourth year in a row. It recorded highest ever annual sanctions and disbursements of Rs 42,309 crore and Rs 22,356 crore respectively during 2023-24.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.