Dheeraj Wadhawan moves court for bail

New Delhi: Former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan has moved a bail plea application seeking bail on medical grounds after his arrest in a bank loan fraud case. His bail plea is listed on May 18. A local court has remanded him to judicial custody till May 30. ANI
IIFCL records Rs 2K cr gross profit in FY24
New Delhi: India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited has announced an all-time high performance, for the fourth year in a row. It recorded highest ever annual sanctions and disbursements of Rs 42,309 crore and Rs 22,356 crore respectively during 2023-24.
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
