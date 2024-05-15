DHFL ex-director held in fraud case

PTI

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested former DHFL Director Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with the alleged defrauding of a bank consortium to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore. A special court here remanded him in judicial custody on Tuesday, officials said. PTI

Airtel profit tanks 31% to Rs 2,072 crore

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a 31 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 2,072 crore in the March quarter mainly due to devaluation of the Nigerian Naira.

