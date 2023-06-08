Diageo’s India-born CEO Ivan Menezes passes away at 64

New Delhi, June 7
Ivan Manuel Menezes, the India-born CEO of the world’s biggest spirits company Diageo, died on Wednesday, days after being hospitalised for treatment of stomach ulcer.
Menezes, 64, who was to retire at the end of this month, died in London, the company said.
