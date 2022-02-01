Diesel to cost Rs 2 more from October 1, North East to see petrol price go up

India is the world’s third-biggest oil importer, relying on foreign suppliers to meet more than 85 per cent of its oil demand

Diesel to cost Rs 2 more from October 1, North East to see petrol price go up

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

Diesel in most parts of the country may cost Rs 2 per litre more from October 1 while petrol in a few places such as North East may see a price hike after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman levied additional excise duty on fuel sold without blending it with ethanol or biodiesel.

Presently, 10 per cent ethanol, extracted from sugarcane or surplus foodgrain, is blended or mixed in petrol (meaning 10 per cent of ethanol mixed with 90 per cent of petrol) with a view to cutting oil import dependence and provide farmers with an additional source of income.

Ethanol-blended petrol is supplied in 75-80 per cent of the country as availability of ethanol and logistics hamper supply in remaining areas.

On the other hand, there is only an experimental blending of biodiesel, extracted from non-edible oilseeds, in diesel -- the most used fuel in the country.

“Blending of fuel is a priority of this Government. To encourage the efforts for blending of fuel, unblended fuel shall attract an additional differential excise duty of Rs 2 per litre from the 1st day of October 2022,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

While the additional duty will push oil companies to procure more ethanol for mixing in petrol and arrange for logistics for transporting to deficient areas, it is unlikely that the country will be able to build infrastructure to manufacture biodiesel to the scale needed for blending in diesel in next 8 months, industry officials said.

At a post-Budget press conference, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said the blended fuel has been discussed with the petroleum ministry.

“We have also collected data on what is not being blended and this is something to push the petroleum companies to ensure that they do the blending. Our desire is not to collect the tax because it would be very minimal. The desire is the blending happens and to an extent, it benefits the country,” he said.

The budget proposal would mean that areas that do not have a supply of blended fuel will see higher rates than the areas where the blended fuel is sold. Presently, parts of North East and Jammu & Kashmir and some far-flung areas in the South as well as in Rajasthan do not have a supply of ethanol-blended petrol.

Industry officials said it was possible to raise the supply of ethanol-blended petrol in Rajasthan and unserviced parts of the South but the supply to North East will be constrained.

Diesel on the other hand is largely sold without any blending in the country.

“In order to promote the blending of Motor Spirit (commonly known as Petrol) with ethanol/methanol and blending of High-Speed Diesel with biodiesel, an additional basic excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel, intended to be sold to retail consumers without blending, would be levied with effect from the 1st day of October 2022,” the memorandum explaining the provisions of the Finance Bill said.

Last year, the government brought forward the target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol to 2025, five years ahead of its previous target, to help reduce its dependence on costly oil imports. 10 per cent ethanol blending is to be achieved in 2022.

India is the world’s third-biggest oil importer, relying on foreign suppliers to meet more than 85 per cent of its oil demand.

Officials said currently the average ethanol blending is 8.5 per cent. A 10 per cent blend would require 4 billion litres of ethanol by 2021-2022 sugar year (November 2021 to October 2022).

To achieve 20 per cent blending by 2025, and to meet the requirement of the chemical and other sectors, about 12 billion litres of alcohol/ethanol would be required. The sugar industry will divert 6 million tonne of surplus sugar to produce 7 billion litres of the ethanol needed while the other 5 billion litres of ethanol will be produced from excess grain.

Last year, the government had also allowed the mixing of ethanol extracted from surplus grains.

Elsewhere in the Budget, a provision of Rs 4,000 crore has been made for subsidy on cooking gas. This may be inadequate in case international prices of crude oil continue to rise and there is resistance from consumers to further price hikes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

3
Trending

Thai man with 8 wives has drawn up rota to decide who gets to be with him

4
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

6
Business

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

7
Nation

As Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget, middle-class memes do the rounds on Twitter

8
Punjab Election

Pressured to go against my MLA wife: Angad Singh

9
Punjab Election POLL NUGGETS

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

10
Business

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

Sitharaman leaves personal income tax rates untouched, incre...

Budget 2022: Centre to borrow more to spend more

Budget 2022: Centre to borrow more to spend more

Centre to borrow Rs 11.6 lakh crore to keep up with this yea...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh