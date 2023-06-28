Dieselgate: Ex-Audi boss convicted

Berlin, June 27
Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler was convicted of fraud on Tuesday in connection with the diesel emissions scandal, making him the highest-ranking executive found guilty over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. A German court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million), some of which will go to charitable groups. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...