Dieselgate: Ex-Audi boss convicted

Berlin, June 27

Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler was convicted of fraud on Tuesday in connection with the diesel emissions scandal, making him the highest-ranking executive found guilty over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. A German court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million), some of which will go to charitable groups. — AP