Dish TV chairman Jawahar Goel quits

New Delhi, September 19
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Monday said its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel has resigned from the Board of the company.
“Jawahar Lal Goel, Director.... has tendered his resignation from the company’s Board of directors and committee/s thereof with effect from the close of business hours of September 19, 2022,” Dish TV informed in a regulatory filing.
Consequently, he shall cease to be the chairman of the Board, it added. The company’s largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel were engaged in a legal battle over Board representation in Dish TV.
YBL, having over 24% share, was pushing for reconstitution of the Dish TV Board and removal of Goel along with some other persons.
