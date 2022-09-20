DLF sells independent floors worth Rs 500 crore

DLF has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore at its recently launched project ‘The Valley Gardens’ in Panchkula in just 10 days. Spread over 34 acres, it is a limited collection of 424 luxury independent floors.

Swaraj Tractors recognises heroes of farm sector

Swaraj Tractors recently hosted the 4th edition of the Swaraj Awards 2022 at an Agriculture Conclave in New Delhi. The company acknowledged farmers and agri institutions for their contribution in the field of agriculture.

LS Ganesh takes over as VC of ICFAI University

Prof LS Ganesh has taken over as the Vice-Chancellor of The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

PFC resolves India’s largest stressed transmission asset

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has resolved the country's largest stressed asset in the power transmission sector of South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd.

AJIO launches online sale with unmatched deals

Online fashion e-retailer AJIO has launched star-studded affair featuring brands cherished globally with unmatched deals.

Coast Guard carries out beach cleaning exercise

Indian Coast Guard recently carried out beach cleaning across the country at 75 locations as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day and ‘Swachh Sagar Abhiyan’ towards celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Union Minister opens ‘School of Welding’

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey recently inaugurated a ‘School of Welding’, set up at BHEL, Varanasi. The facility will provide training to 1,000 welders per annum.

Garnet Lanee platform for diamond, gold jewellery

AK Jewellers has brought online platform Garnet Lanee for diamond and gold jewellery. It also provides the convenience of ‘buy now, pay later’.

De Beers Forevermark unveils new additions

De Beers Forevermark has unveiled new additions to their Avaanti collection. The new rings, pendants, and earrings feature a genuine and natural diamond, set in 18K yellow, white or rose gold.

Atulaya Healthcare opens diagnostics centre in Karnal

Atulaya Healthcare has opened its facility in Karnal. It is a fully integrated diagnostics centre and offers radiology and pathology services.

Women ethnic wear store

Aakarshan inaugurated

Aakarshan, an exclusive store for designer women ethnic wear, was inaugurated in Chandigarh recently. It offers a variety of regular office wear, home wear and designer outfits.

KONE Elevators upbeat on expansion in North India

KONE Elevators India has expanded its presence in North India by opening a sales and service office in Ludhiana. The facility covers all aspects such as sales, installation, service and annual maintenance contract to support increasing customer demand.

Master chef Vikas Khanna unveils Bergner cooker

Bergner has launched its new and revolutionary Pura line of pressure cookers in Chandigarh. Master of culinary arts, Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna launched the cooker range.

Allen Chandigarh toppers honoured with cash prizes

Allen Chandigarh recently held a felicitation ceremony to honour its meritorious students in the JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and NEET (UG) examinations. Cash prizes worth lakhs were given.

Tata AIA Life becomes leading MDRT company

Tata AIA Life has announced that its 1,496 agents have qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) as of July 1, making it a leading MDRT company in the life insurance sector.

LEAD announces masterclass on leadership

Edtech firm LEAD has announced an exclusive Masterclass on Leadership and Collaboration with legendary tennis player Leander Paes.

TECNO Mobile launches CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian

TECNO Mobile has launched multi-colour-changing smartphone CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian in India.

Scentido outlet at Elante

Scentido has opened a perfume boutique at Elante Mall. It houses unique fragrances from across the world.

Titan ‘Go Green’ initiative

Titan has launched ‘Go Green’ initiative to plant 1lakh+ trees. The initiative was kick-started through a marathon relay run with a pledge to plant trees along the route from Pantnagar to Bengaluru.

#Agriculture #Panchkula