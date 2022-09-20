 DLF sells independent floors worth Rs 500 crore : The Tribune India

DLF has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore at its recently launched project ‘The Valley Gardens’ in Panchkula in just 10 days. Spread over 34 acres, it is a limited collection of 424 luxury independent floors.

Swaraj Tractors recognises heroes of farm sector

Swaraj Tractors recently hosted the 4th edition of the Swaraj Awards 2022 at an Agriculture Conclave in New Delhi. The company acknowledged farmers and agri institutions for their contribution in the field of agriculture.

LS Ganesh takes over as VC of ICFAI University

Prof LS Ganesh has taken over as the Vice-Chancellor of The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

PFC resolves India’s largest stressed transmission asset

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has resolved the country's largest stressed asset in the power transmission sector of South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd.

AJIO launches online sale with unmatched deals

Online fashion e-retailer AJIO has launched star-studded affair featuring brands cherished globally with unmatched deals.

Coast Guard carries out beach cleaning exercise

Indian Coast Guard recently carried out beach cleaning across the country at 75 locations as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day and ‘Swachh Sagar Abhiyan’ towards celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Union Minister opens ‘School of Welding’

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey recently inaugurated a ‘School of Welding’, set up at BHEL, Varanasi. The facility will provide training to 1,000 welders per annum.

Garnet Lanee platform for diamond, gold jewellery

AK Jewellers has brought online platform Garnet Lanee for diamond and gold jewellery. It also provides the convenience of ‘buy now, pay later’.

De Beers Forevermark unveils new additions

De Beers Forevermark has unveiled new additions to their Avaanti collection. The new rings, pendants, and earrings feature a genuine and natural diamond, set in 18K yellow, white or rose gold.

Atulaya Healthcare opens diagnostics centre in Karnal

Atulaya Healthcare has opened its facility in Karnal. It is a fully integrated diagnostics centre and offers radiology and pathology services.

Women ethnic wear store

Aakarshan inaugurated

Aakarshan, an exclusive store for designer women ethnic wear, was inaugurated in Chandigarh recently. It offers a variety of regular office wear, home wear and designer outfits.

KONE Elevators upbeat on expansion in North India

KONE Elevators India has expanded its presence in North India by opening a sales and service office in Ludhiana. The facility covers all aspects such as sales, installation, service and annual maintenance contract to support increasing customer demand.

Master chef Vikas Khanna unveils Bergner cooker

Bergner has launched its new and revolutionary Pura line of pressure cookers in Chandigarh. Master of culinary arts, Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna launched the cooker range.

Allen Chandigarh toppers honoured with cash prizes

Allen Chandigarh recently held a felicitation ceremony to honour its meritorious students in the JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and NEET (UG) examinations. Cash prizes worth lakhs were given.

Tata AIA Life becomes leading MDRT company

Tata AIA Life has announced that its 1,496 agents have qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) as of July 1, making it a leading MDRT company in the life insurance sector.

LEAD announces masterclass on leadership

Edtech firm LEAD has announced an exclusive Masterclass on Leadership and Collaboration with legendary tennis player Leander Paes.

TECNO Mobile launches CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian

TECNO Mobile has launched multi-colour-changing smartphone CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian in India.

Scentido outlet at Elante

Scentido has opened a perfume boutique at Elante Mall. It houses unique fragrances from across the world.

Titan ‘Go Green’ initiative

Titan has launched ‘Go Green’ initiative to plant 1lakh+ trees. The initiative was kick-started through a marathon relay run with a pledge to plant trees along the route from Pantnagar to Bengaluru.

Punjab

Jalandhar

Punjab

Punjab

Nation

Nation

Nation

Patiala

Punjab

Himachal

Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season