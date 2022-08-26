DLF unveils luxury housing project in Panchkula

PTI

Chandigarh: DLF has launched housing project ‘The Valley Gardens’ in Panchkula. Spread over 34 acres, a limited collection of only 424 luxury independent floors, it supplements the existing 175-acre site of The Valley, a home to over 1,400 families. It offers residences with four bedrooms and a study on independent floor on a plot of 500 sq yd. TNS

New Delhi

Ex-CEA Subramanian new Executive Director of IMF

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian was on Thursday appointed as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment with effect from November 1, 2022 for three years or until further orders. PTI

Washington

US economy shrank 0.6% in last quarter

The US economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said on Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. AP

New Delhi

IOC to spend Rs 2 lakh cr for net zero target

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will invest Rs 2 lakh crore to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2046, its chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidhya said on Thursday.